Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Respond With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne and her ex boyfriend Mod Sun are have gone back and forth on Twitter and it’s all over an interview he did.

If you missed it, Mod gave an interview where he said he wanted Bella to pick up her stuff from their shared storage unit or else he was going to sell it. The pair split up in April.

Well, Bella quote tweeted Mod‘s interview and responded, “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p*ssy.”

Mod saw Bella‘s sentiment and tweeted at her, “Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”

In addition, Bella‘s ex Tana Mangeau also weighed in on the drama. If you don’t know, Tana and Bella broke up earlier this year from their open relationship.

“the love u have for eachother to take this to socials and press legit breaks my heart y’all,” Tana tweeted.