BTS Hits the Stage for 'Britain's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance - Watch Now!

BTS is taking over London!

The K-pop group hit the stage during the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals on Thursday night (May 30) in London, England.

During their performance, The seven piece band – V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope – all rocked pastel-colored suits as they sang their new hit song “Boy With Luv.”

This Saturday, June 1, BTS will be making history as the first ever K-pop group to perform at Wembley Stadium in London.

