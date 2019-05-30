Cardi B Speaks Out After Facing Criticism for Postponing Shows to Recover From Plastic Surgery

Cardi B is speaking out after postponing shows due to complications following her plastic surgery procedures.

After facing criticism, the 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared on Instagram Live on Thursday (May 30) to address the situation.

“I do whatever the f–k I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed,” she explained.

“I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict. I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do,” she continued to explain.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” her rep previously told People.