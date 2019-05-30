Cheryl Debuts First New Song in Five Years - Listen to 'Let You' Now!

Cheryl is finally back with new music!

The 35-year-old singer dropped her new single “Let You” – her first new song in over five years.

The last time Cheryl released music was back in 2014 when she dropped her album Only Human.

Since then, Cheryl was a judge on The X Factor UK before welcoming son Bear with ex Liam Payne in 2017.

