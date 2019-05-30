Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Step Out for Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Gala!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with a couple Sesame Street characters as they arrive at the Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Wednesday night (May 29) at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 33-year-old cookbook author and Twitter icon looked pretty in an orange dress while the 40-year-old EGOT winner donned a handsome, navy tux for the event.

Other stars at the event included Oscar Isaac and wife Elvira Lind, Sara Bareilles and partner Joe Tippett, John Oliver and wife Kate Norley, NBC’s Hoda Kotb, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, Katie Couric, Diane Sawyer, and Holly Robinson Peete.

