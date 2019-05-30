Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:00 am

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Grab Sushi Dinner with Their Kids

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Grab Sushi Dinner with Their Kids

Cindy Crawford holds on close to husband Rande Gerber as they leave Matsuhisa restaurant after dinner on Tuesday night (May 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by their kids Kaia and Presley as they enjoyed a sushi dinner as a family.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of
Cindy Crawford

The following day, Cindy took to Instagram to share a sweet message celebrating her and Rande‘s 21st wedding anniversary.

“Happy to be celebrating this day 21 years ago! Happy anniversary @randegerber. Can’t imagine this journey with anyone else. I love you!” Cindy captioned the post, which you can see here.
Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford rande gerber grab sushi dinner with their kids 01
cindy crawford rande gerber grab sushi dinner with their kids 02
cindy crawford rande gerber grab sushi dinner with their kids 03
cindy crawford rande gerber grab sushi dinner with their kids 04
cindy crawford rande gerber grab sushi dinner with their kids 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Rande Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr