Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Grab Sushi Dinner with Their Kids

Cindy Crawford holds on close to husband Rande Gerber as they leave Matsuhisa restaurant after dinner on Tuesday night (May 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by their kids Kaia and Presley as they enjoyed a sushi dinner as a family.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Cindy Crawford

The following day, Cindy took to Instagram to share a sweet message celebrating her and Rande‘s 21st wedding anniversary.

“Happy to be celebrating this day 21 years ago! Happy anniversary @randegerber. Can’t imagine this journey with anyone else. I love you!” Cindy captioned the post, which you can see here.