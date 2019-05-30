'Dark Phoenix' Ending Was Completely Altered Because It Copied Another Superhero Movie

James McAvoy, one of the stars of Dark Phoenix, revealed that the movie’s ending was totally rewritten and was reshot after wrapping when the producers discovered the film’s ending was very similar to another superhero movie.

“The end changed a hell of a lot,” James told Yahoo Movies UK about doing extensive reshoots for the film. “The finale had to change. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out… a while ago. And we had no idea that we were…”

His co-star Michael Fassbender then jumped in and said, “They had spies on set and [they] basically stole our idea.”

James didn’t mention which movie Dark Phoenix accidentally copied, but Yahoo did note that Dark Phoenix originally wrapped in October of 2017. Thus, the only superhero movies that were released between then and now with time for reshoots include Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Venom, and Aquaman. This year, Captain Marvel, Shazam!, and Avengers: Endgame were all released in the past few months.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.