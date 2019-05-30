Disney/Pixar's 'Onward' Gets First Trailer - Elves On a Quest!

The trailer for the upcoming Disney and Pixar movie Onward has been released!

The film features the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The all-new original feature film’s voice cast also includes Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Onward will hit theaters March 6, 2020. While that’s a long time from now, you can watch the trailer over and over until then!