Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:08 pm

Disney/Pixar's 'Onward' Gets First Trailer - Elves On a Quest!

Disney/Pixar's 'Onward' Gets First Trailer - Elves On a Quest!

The trailer for the upcoming Disney and Pixar movie Onward has been released!

The film features the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The all-new original feature film’s voice cast also includes Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Onward will hit theaters March 6, 2020. While that’s a long time from now, you can watch the trailer over and over until then!
Getty
