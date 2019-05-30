Ellie Kemper & Jane Krakowski Attend 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' FYC Event!

Ellie Kemper strikes a pose as she arrives at Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Wednesday night (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in a red and black dress as she was joined at the event by her co-stars Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Busy Philipps as they stepped out to promote their hit show.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be getting an interactive special that will be released in 2020! It’s being reported that the special wil be similar in style to Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” episode, where viewers can make choices for the characters.

FYI: Ellie is wearing a Kooples dress, Casadei shoes, and Zoe Chico jewelry.

