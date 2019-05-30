Emily Ratajkowski & Judith Light Pose in Campaign for Inamorata Woman

Emily Ratajkowski is unveiling a new campaign for her body line, Inamorata Woman!

The campaign “highlights the ageless versatility of a bodysuit,” and is “designed to show how this timeless piece is a wardrobe staple at every age.”

The cast of the campaign ranges from 2 to 70 years old, including model Ebonee Davis, actress and activist Judith Light, model and actress Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, acupuncturist Walda Laurenceau, model Shokunbi Halimotu and Pose and Transparent writer Our Lady J.

Inamorata launched in 2017 and began as a bathing suit collection, and has since expanded into lingerie and bodysuits. It pledges to “embrace the full spectrum of the female form–and makes her look damn good in the process.”

