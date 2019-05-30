Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 3:46 pm

Emily Ratajkowski & Judith Light Pose in Campaign for Inamorata Woman

Emily Ratajkowski is unveiling a new campaign for her body line, Inamorata Woman!

The campaign “highlights the ageless versatility of a bodysuit,” and is “designed to show how this timeless piece is a wardrobe staple at every age.”

The cast of the campaign ranges from 2 to 70 years old, including model Ebonee Davis, actress and activist Judith Light, model and actress Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, acupuncturist Walda Laurenceau, model Shokunbi Halimotu and Pose and Transparent writer Our Lady J.

Inamorata launched in 2017 and began as a bathing suit collection, and has since expanded into lingerie and bodysuits. It pledges to “embrace the full spectrum of the female form–and makes her look damn good in the process.”

Click here to see the collection.
