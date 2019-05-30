Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson &amp; Kid Rock's Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:45 pm

Eva Longoria is Honored at Greenwich Film Festival Changemaker Gala

Eva Longoria is Honored at Greenwich Film Festival Changemaker Gala

Eva Longoria steps out for the 2019 The Greenwich International Film Festival’s Changemaker Gala on Thursday night (May 30) at Betteridge Jewelers in Greenwich, Conn.

The 44-year-old actress/director looked sophisticated in a black suit as she was joined at the event by former Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

During the event, Eva was honored with the Changemaker Award, which honors those who have had a positive impact on the world and on the community.

“Eva is perhaps one of the most philanthropic people that we have honored to date,” festival co-founder Wendy Stapleton said at the gala. “If you have a cause, Eva will be there for you. She does everything from environmental causes to children’s charities to women’s rights issues. And she does a lot to create content for women and support women in film.”

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 01
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 02
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 03
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 04
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 05
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 06
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 07
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 08
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 09
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 10
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 11
eva longoria is honored at greenwich international film festival changemaker gala 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Kathie Lee Gifford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr