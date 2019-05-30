Eva Longoria is Honored at Greenwich Film Festival Changemaker Gala

Eva Longoria steps out for the 2019 The Greenwich International Film Festival’s Changemaker Gala on Thursday night (May 30) at Betteridge Jewelers in Greenwich, Conn.

The 44-year-old actress/director looked sophisticated in a black suit as she was joined at the event by former Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford.

During the event, Eva was honored with the Changemaker Award, which honors those who have had a positive impact on the world and on the community.

“Eva is perhaps one of the most philanthropic people that we have honored to date,” festival co-founder Wendy Stapleton said at the gala. “If you have a cause, Eva will be there for you. She does everything from environmental causes to children’s charities to women’s rights issues. And she does a lot to create content for women and support women in film.”

