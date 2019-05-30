Halsey Enjoys a Day at the Beach With Boyfriend Yungblud in Mexico

Halsey is having some fun in the sun with Yungblud.

The 24-year-old “Without Me” singer was spotted smiling and having a great time in a bikini with the 20-year-old musician on Wednesday (May 29) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Later during the trip, Halsey revealed that she broke her toe while trying to save a butterfly, but her efforts were in vain.

“I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts,” she wrote.