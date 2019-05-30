Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 5:08 pm

Here's Why Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Actually Bought That Sex Bench

Here's Why Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Actually Bought That Sex Bench

You might have seen those photos of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson carrying a sex bench to their car and now we can reveal why they actually bought it!

The 26-year-old model and the 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress didn’t actually buy the BDSM bench for themselves.

The couple purchased the bench to give to a friend on his birthday as a joke, sources reveal exclusively to JustJared.com.

The $450 bench features ten adjustable restraints and can hold up to 400 pounds of weight. Hopefully their friend enjoyed the gift!

Cara and Ashley are pictured here while coupling up at Chanel‘s artists dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival last month.
Credit: Billy Farrell; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne

