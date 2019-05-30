Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, & 'Younger' Cast Mates Step Out to Promote Season 6!

Hilary Duff strikes a pose as she arrives at Press Day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land onThursday afternoon (May 30) at The London West Hollywood Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress looked chic in a floral-print, silk dress and knee-high blue boots as she was joined by her Younger co-stars Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Debi Mazur, Sutton Foster, and Peter Hermann as they promoted the upcoming sixth season of their hit show.

Other stars at the press event included David Spade, Wes Bentley, and Broad City‘s Arturo Castro.

Younger returns to TV Land on Wednesday, June 12 at 10pm ET.

FYI: Hilary is wearing an Adriana Iglacias dress, Le Silla boots, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Sutton is wearing a Bella Freud dress. Molly is wearing a Bathseva dress and Sam Edelman shoes. Miriam is in a Daniella Fichera dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…