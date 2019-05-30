Iris Law Steps Out For Dior 'A Magazine' Party in London with Bella Hadid

Iris Law wears a cute mesh top with her olive green pants to the Dior “A Magazine Curated By Kim Jones” Launch Party held at Two Temple Place on Wednesday night (May 29) in London, England.

The 18-year-old model stepped out at the event with boyfriend Jyrrel Roberts, Bella Hadid, Kelly Osbourne, Lottie Moss and more.

The issue features an illustration by Hajime Sorayama, who used Bella as a model for his portrait in his signature futuristic style.

“This magazine is the A-Z of all the things I love: my work, my friends, my inspirations, my travels,” Kim shared in a statement, according to WWD. “It documents my work from graduation to Dior and includes my collections of art and clothing that I’ve collected over the years.”