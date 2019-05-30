Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Is There a 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' End Credits Scene?

The new movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and you might want to know if you should stick around after the movie is over for an end credits scene.

We can confirm that there is indeed a scene after the credits, so make sure to stay in your seats!

The new film in the Godzilla franchise follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the stars of the new film.

Want to know what happens in the end credits scene? We have you covered!

Click inside to find out what happened…

During the credits, you’ll notice that newspaper headlines are shown and they reveal how the Titans are trying to balance out nature.

In the scene after the credits, we return to Isla de Mara and Charles Dance‘s character Jonah Alan appears. He is led by a fisherman to a room where one of Ghidorah’s heads is held and he says that he’ll buy it.

We can assume that he is probably going to use the head to bring the three-headed dragon back to life!
Photos: Warner Bros.
