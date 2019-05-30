Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 5:04 pm

Jamie Bell Breaks Silence on Welcoming First Child With Kate Mara - Watch!

Jamie Bell Breaks Silence on Welcoming First Child With Kate Mara - Watch!

Jamie Bell is opening up about his new bundle of joy with wife Kate Mara!

The Rocketman actor spoke out on the red carpet of the film’s premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (May 29).

“It’s kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit, but, we’re very happy everyone is doing well. It’s great,” he said with a smile.

“So much stuff I have forgotten already, I’m kind of having to catch up again.”

Jamie and Kate revealed they welcomed their daughter in a post on May 27.

Jamie has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.

Watch him speak out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Celebrity Kids, Jamie Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr