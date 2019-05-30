Jamie Bell Breaks Silence on Welcoming First Child With Kate Mara - Watch!

Jamie Bell is opening up about his new bundle of joy with wife Kate Mara!

The Rocketman actor spoke out on the red carpet of the film’s premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (May 29).

“It’s kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit, but, we’re very happy everyone is doing well. It’s great,” he said with a smile.

“So much stuff I have forgotten already, I’m kind of having to catch up again.”

Jamie and Kate revealed they welcomed their daughter in a post on May 27.

Jamie has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.

Watch him speak out…