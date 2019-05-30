Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:10 am

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Step Out for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night' Episode!

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Step Out for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night' Episode!

Jennifer Aniston keeps it chic and sophisticated while making her way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was spotted rocking two different outfits as joined her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler for the taping of their upcoming joint appearance on one of the Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night episodes.

For the 12th consecutive year, in conjunction with the NBA Finals, Jimmy Kimmel‘s special-edition episodes will air during prime time every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One.

Jennifer and Adam are both set to appear on tonight’s (May 30) episode – Make sure to tune in!
Photos: Bauergriffinonline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

