Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Step Out for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night' Episode!

Jennifer Aniston keeps it chic and sophisticated while making her way into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was spotted rocking two different outfits as joined her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler for the taping of their upcoming joint appearance on one of the Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night episodes.

For the 12th consecutive year, in conjunction with the NBA Finals, Jimmy Kimmel‘s special-edition episodes will air during prime time every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One.

Jennifer and Adam are both set to appear on tonight’s (May 30) episode – Make sure to tune in!