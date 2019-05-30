Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:51 pm

Jennifer Aniston Spends Her Afternoon Shopping with a Friend

Jennifer Aniston leaves the Ron Herman store with her longtime friend Amanda Anka on Thursday afternoon (May 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 50-year-old actress carried a shopping bag and her receipt out of the store. She got into the passenger seat of an awaiting car.

If you didn’t know, Amanda is married to actor Jason Bateman.

Jennifer and Jason have worked together on multiple films – both Horrible Bosses movies, The Switch, The Break-Up, and Office Christmas Party.

15+ pictures inside of Jennifer Aniston leaving the store…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

