JK Rowling Announces Four New 'Harry Potter' Books Are Coming

J.K. Rowling is giving the fans what they want – more Harry Potter!

Announced on Pottermore, four new books revolving around the lessons Harry and his friends studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are set to debut next month.

The website promises the books “will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

“In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic.’”

The first two of the quartet of books – “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” – will be available on Pottermore on June 27th.