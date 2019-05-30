Jonathan Cheban Proudly Displays a Cake of His Face

Jonathan Cheban has turned his face into a cake.

The 45-year-old reality star, best known for being best friends with Kim Kardashian, put his cake on display while accepting the delivery on Thursday afternoon (May 30) in London, England.

Jonathan reportedly had the cake flown in by Ben ‘The Bakeking’ Cullen from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers. The cake took a week to make!

The reason for the cake was to celebrate Jonathan‘s win at the World Bloggers Awards. He is known on social media as @FoodGod.

