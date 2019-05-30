Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 9:48 pm

Justin & Hailey Bieber Do Wellness Shots Together at Earthbar

Justin & Hailey Bieber Do Wellness Shots Together at Earthbar

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey take wellness shots while standing at the counter of Earthbar on Thursday afternoon (May 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple both took shots and Hailey also left with a smoothie. They were later seen heading to a recording studio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin has been focusing on his fitness and health lately and he was spotted going shirtless at the gym the day before. Make sure to see those pics!

40+ pictures inside of the Biebers at Earthbar…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, hailey bieber, Justin Bieber

