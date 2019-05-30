Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 3:29 pm

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her 'Haute Living' Cover Launch!

Kaley Cuoco keeps it chic and sophisticated in at Haute Living Celebrates Kaley Cuoco Cover Launch held on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Big Bang Theory serves as the cover star for the May issue of the magazine – you can check out her feature here!

“Thank you to @hauteliving for hosting a lovely dinner in honor of cover 🖤 and thank you to my girls for joining me!!,” Kaley captioned with her Instagram post. “Wearing the chicest little black dress by @marcjacobs , @stellaluna & @jenmeyerjewelry 🖤🥂”


FYI: Kaley is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress, Stella Luna shoes and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
