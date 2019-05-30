Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her 'Haute Living' Cover Launch!
Kaley Cuoco keeps it chic and sophisticated in at Haute Living Celebrates Kaley Cuoco Cover Launch held on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old Big Bang Theory serves as the cover star for the May issue of the magazine – you can check out her feature here!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco
“Thank you to @hauteliving for hosting a lovely dinner in honor of cover 🖤 and thank you to my girls for joining me!!,” Kaley captioned with her Instagram post. “Wearing the chicest little black dress by @marcjacobs , @stellaluna & @jenmeyerjewelry 🖤🥂”
FYI: Kaley is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress, Stella Luna shoes and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.