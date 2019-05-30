Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:12 am

Kim Petras: 'Do Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras: 'Do Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is back with yet another bop, and this one’s called “Do Me”!

The 26-year-old “Heart to Break” singer dropped her latest track on Thursday (May 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Petras

“Do Me” is part of Kim‘s new musical chapter, following tracks like “Sweet Spot” and “All I Do Is Cry.”

She is kicking off her headlining Broken Tour on June 11 in Nashville, Tenn. Later in the summer, she’ll be making stops across Europe. For all ticket information, click here.

Listen to “Do Me” and read the lyrics inside…
