Kim Petras: 'Do Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is back with yet another bop, and this one’s called “Do Me”!

The 26-year-old “Heart to Break” singer dropped her latest track on Thursday (May 30).

“Do Me” is part of Kim‘s new musical chapter, following tracks like “Sweet Spot” and “All I Do Is Cry.”

She is kicking off her headlining Broken Tour on June 11 in Nashville, Tenn. Later in the summer, she’ll be making stops across Europe. For all ticket information, click here.

