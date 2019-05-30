Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Rehab

Kit Harington recently checked into a luxury wellness center to receive treatment for stress and alcohol use.

The 32-year-old actor has been able to leave the facility and spend time around the town and he was photographed on Thursday (May 30).

In photos obtained by Page Six, Kit is seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray khakis, and a newsboy cap while carrying a duffel bag on his shoulder.

Kit‘s wife Rose Leslie reportedly is fully supportive of him getting help.

His rep said, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”