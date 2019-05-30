Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:17 pm

Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Rehab

Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Rehab

Kit Harington recently checked into a luxury wellness center to receive treatment for stress and alcohol use.

The 32-year-old actor has been able to leave the facility and spend time around the town and he was photographed on Thursday (May 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harington

In photos obtained by Page Six, Kit is seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray khakis, and a newsboy cap while carrying a duffel bag on his shoulder.

Kit‘s wife Rose Leslie reportedly is fully supportive of him getting help.

His rep said, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kit Harington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr