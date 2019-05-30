Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:23 pm

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner is getting called out over the way she washes her face.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul took to Twitter on Wednesday (May 29) to share a filtered video of herself using the foaming cleanser from her new Kylie Skin line.

In the 30-second clip, Kylie applies the “morning and night” face wash, but only washes her face for 10 seconds. She then rinses and wipes her face dry with a towel, leaving behind some residue.

Viewers then started slamming Kylie saying that she doesn’t know how to wash her face, arguing that she didn’t wash her face long enough to remove all the makeup before.

“You washed your face for two seconds. You’re using a filter. You still had makeup come off on the damn towel,” one viewer tweeted back. “LEARN HOW TO WASH YOUR FACE. God damn. How hard is this? Basic hygiene y’all.”

“Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly,” another user wrote.

Kylie Skin sold out within the first few hours it was dropped last week.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr