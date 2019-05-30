Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner is getting called out over the way she washes her face.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul took to Twitter on Wednesday (May 29) to share a filtered video of herself using the foaming cleanser from her new Kylie Skin line.

In the 30-second clip, Kylie applies the “morning and night” face wash, but only washes her face for 10 seconds. She then rinses and wipes her face dry with a towel, leaving behind some residue.

Viewers then started slamming Kylie saying that she doesn’t know how to wash her face, arguing that she didn’t wash her face long enough to remove all the makeup before.

“You washed your face for two seconds. You’re using a filter. You still had makeup come off on the damn towel,” one viewer tweeted back. “LEARN HOW TO WASH YOUR FACE. God damn. How hard is this? Basic hygiene y’all.”

“Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly,” another user wrote.

Kylie Skin sold out within the first few hours it was dropped last week.