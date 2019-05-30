Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Sacha Baron Cohen Says 'Borat' Broke Up Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Marriage

Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over How She Washes Her Face

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 9:30 pm

La La Anthony to Play Brian Austin Green's Wife in 'BH90210'

La La Anthony has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming six-episode series BH90210!

The 39-year-old television personality is the first non-original cast member to join the cast and she will be playing the wife of Brian Austin Green.

La La‘s character is “Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop artist. She is breadwinner of the family while her Mr. Mom husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth,” according to Deadline.

BH90210 comes with a big twist: the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.
