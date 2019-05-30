Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian the Love of His Life, Hopes They Reconcile

Lamar Odom wants to get back together with Khloe Kardashian and has called her the love of his life.

“Love is strange,” Lamar said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show when asked about getting married to Khloe after only one month of dating. “I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé. It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘Alright, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”

Jenny then asked Lamar, “Is she still the love of your life?”

Lamar answered, “Yeah,” without any hesitation.

When asked if there was any chance of them reconciling, he said, “I don’t know, you probably would have to ask her.”

“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” Lamar said.

If you missed it, Lamar also revealed the last thing that Khloe texted to him.