Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:39 pm

Lamar Odom Reacts to Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Lamar Odom Reacts to Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Lamar Odom is reacting to the news that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian.

If you don’t know, Lamar and Khloe were married and he admitted he cheated on her during their relationship. Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that,” Lamar told Us Weekly. “I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. … You can’t even understand.”

“As far being an athlete, it made me thrive, but he caught up,” he continued. “It’s too bad he had to hurt my lady like that, that woman like that, it’s too bad.”

“Getting caught by your spouse, doing anything that you not supposed to do, is going to be embarrassing,” he added. ”I didn’t even think I was going to get caught doing anything. I didn’t think.”
