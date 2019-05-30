Lana Del Rey Is All Smiles While Heading to Evening Church Service in Beverly Hills

Lana Del Rey is getting in some evening worship.

The 33-year-old “High By The Beach” singer was spotted smiling for photographers while heading to a Wednesday evening (May 29) church service in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lana recently posted a picture of herself in good spirits over Memorial Day Weekend hanging out in a bikini at the beach.

Earlier in the month, Lana released her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” Listen to it here!

Lana‘s cover will be featured in the upcoming documentary Sublime – which follows the journey of the ’90s rock band.