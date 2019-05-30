Leon Redbone Dead - Singer Dies at 69

Leon Redbone has sadly died.

The old-school vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley-style musician died on Thursday (May 30), his family confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat,” a statement reads on his official website. (It is suspected by Variety that the humorous, over-the-top tone of the announcement suggests the singer himself prepared it in advance.)

“He’s interested to see what Blind Blake, Emmett, and Jelly Roll have been up to in his absence, and has plans for a rousing sing along number with Sári Barabás. An eternity of pouring through texts in the Library of Ashurbanipal will be a welcome repose, perhaps followed by a shot or two of whiskey with Lee Morse, and some long overdue discussions with his favorite Uncle, Suppiluliuma I of the Hittites. To his fans, friends, and loving family who have already been missing him so in this realm he says, ‘Oh behave yourselves. Thank you…. and good evening everybody.’”

Leon appeared on Saturday Night Live and made frequent late night appearances, and also sang theme songs for shows like Mr. Belvedere and Harry & The Hendersons. He more recently sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Zooey Deschanel for the Elf soundtrack, and voiced the character Leon the Snowman for the movie.

Our thoughts are with Leon‘s loved ones at this difficult time.