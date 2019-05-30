Look Inside Lady Gaga's Haus of Gaga Exhibit with These Amazing Photos!

Lady Gaga‘s new Haus of Gaga exhibit in Las Vegas is now open at the Park MGM and you can take a look inside with the photos in our gallery!

The one-of-a-kind experience, located in the same hotel where she is performing her Enigma and Jazz + Piano residencies, features items from Gaga’s personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention.

Some highlights include the iconic 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress, custom bodysuit worn during her breakout performance of Paparazzi at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Versace iridescent bodysuit worn during her 2017 Super Bowl performance and the custom living dress worn during the Monster Ball Tour 2.0 in 2010.

Creative director Nicola Formichetti hosted a preview event with some influencers and you can check out photos from inside here!

