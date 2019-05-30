Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:00 pm

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2019 - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2019 - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Luke Bryan has announced the dates of his 2019 Farm Tour!

If you don’t know, Luke has been doing his annual farm tour for eleven years now in support of the American farming communities.

In total, he’ll be performing at six rural venues this year.

Luke announced that tickets will go on sale next week, so stay tuned! Will you be buying tickets to the shows??

Click inside to see all six dates of Luke Bryan’s annual farm tour…

LUKE BRYAN’S FARM TOUR

Sept. 26: Marshall, Wisc. @ Statz Bros. Farm
Sept. 27: Richland, Mich. @ Stafford Farms
Sept. 28: Pleasantville, Ohio @ Miller Family Farms
Oct. 3: Louisburg, Kan. @ MC Farms
Oct. 4: Douglass, Kan. @ Flying B Ranch
Oct. 5: Norman, Okla. @ Adkins Farm
