Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Ibiza!

Luke Evans shows off his shirtless body while getting some sun this week in Ibiza, Spain.

The 40-year-old actor was seen lounging on the beach with some pals enjoying a break.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

Later in the week, Luke hopped over to a different island – Formentera, Spain – to hang out with friends and enjoy a boat ride.

“Thank you @ibizaboathire for showing me #Ibiza from the sea, stunning day!! capped off with the best placed sunset I’ve ever seen!! #esvedra #sunsets #formentera,” Luke posted on Instagram.

Check out all the photos of Luke Evans from his shirtless vacation…