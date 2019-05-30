Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:16 am

Maggie Lindemann Debuts 'Friends Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Maggie Lindemann Debuts 'Friends Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Maggie Lindemann is back with the music video for her latest single, “Friends Go,” and you can watch it right here!

The 20-year-old singer dropped her new visual for the song, which is described as an “exploration of mental health issues,” on Wednesday (May 29).

“My goal is making a video feel bigger than life, something that you’d only see in a movie theatre – a little escape from your life while you watch. I wanted the car to be a representation of Maggie‘s heart. The car crashing, bouncing and exploding in artistic ways gives you an overall feeling of excitement. When you lose your mind from being excluded from your friends or love, your heart goes through it, just like the car,” said director Van Alpert.

Maggie is set to release her first full-length project later in 2019.

Watch the video for “Friends Go” inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Maggie Lindemann, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr