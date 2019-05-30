Maggie Lindemann Debuts 'Friends Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Maggie Lindemann is back with the music video for her latest single, “Friends Go,” and you can watch it right here!

The 20-year-old singer dropped her new visual for the song, which is described as an “exploration of mental health issues,” on Wednesday (May 29).

“My goal is making a video feel bigger than life, something that you’d only see in a movie theatre – a little escape from your life while you watch. I wanted the car to be a representation of Maggie‘s heart. The car crashing, bouncing and exploding in artistic ways gives you an overall feeling of excitement. When you lose your mind from being excluded from your friends or love, your heart goes through it, just like the car,” said director Van Alpert.

Maggie is set to release her first full-length project later in 2019.

Watch the video for “Friends Go” inside…