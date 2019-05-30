Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 9:21 am

Mel B Takes a Dig at Geri Halliwell for Exiting Spice Girls 21 Years Ago

Mel B Takes a Dig at Geri Halliwell for Exiting Spice Girls 21 Years Ago

The Spice Girls took the stage on Wednesday (May 29) for one of their tour stops at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, where Mel B brought up Geri Halliwell leaving the girl group 21 years ago!

In fact, it’s rumored that Geri left the group on May 29, 21 years ago, with the official announcement coming on May 31, 1998. May 29 also happens to be Mel B‘s birthday.

During the show, a big cake was brought out onto the stage and in response, Mel B looked at Geri and said, “You better not leave tonight you fu**ing b*tch!”

If you don’t know, Geri and Mel B have had some recent drama where Mel claimed they hooked up during their Spice Girls days.
