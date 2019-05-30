Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:47 pm

Melissa McCarthy Teams Up with Elisabeth Moss & Tiffany Haddish in 'The Kitchen' Trailer - Watch Now!

These ladies are not to be messed with!

Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish are running the streets in the upcoming mafia film The Kitchen.

The upcoming Andrea Berloff-directed film centers around the wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s who continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.

Domhnall Gleeson, Common, and Margo Martindale also star in the film.

The Kitchen hits theaters on August 8th – check out the trailer!
