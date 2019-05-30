Meryl Streep Doesn't Agree With the Term 'Toxic Masculinity'

Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 6:59 pm

Meryl Streep is opening up about the term “toxic masculinity.”

The 69-year-old actress joined her Big Little Lies co-stars in a Q&A panel moderated by Vanity Fair’s editor in chief Radhika Jones ahead of the premiere of the show’s second season on Wednesday (May 29) at the Wing Soho in New York City.

“Sometimes, I think we’re hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. I do. And I don’t find [that] putting those two words together … because women can be pretty f–king toxic,” she said.

“It’s toxic people. We have our good angles and we have our bad ones. I think the labels are less helpful than what we’re trying to get to, which is a communication, direct, between human beings. We’re all on the boat together. We’ve got to make it work.”

