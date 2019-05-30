Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender look so cute together while visiting Killarney, Ireland on Thursday (May 30).

The 30-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor were seen checking out the sights of the town, which is where Michael grew up! If you don’t know, Michael was actually born in Germany but grew up in the Irish town.

Michael and Alicia got married back in October of 2017. They originally met on the set of their movie The Light Between Oceans.

