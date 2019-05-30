Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:50 am

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender look so cute together while visiting Killarney, Ireland on Thursday (May 30).

The 30-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor were seen checking out the sights of the town, which is where Michael grew up! If you don’t know, Michael was actually born in Germany but grew up in the Irish town.

Michael and Alicia got married back in October of 2017. They originally met on the set of their movie The Light Between Oceans.

Check out the photos of Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander hanging out in Ireland…
    Ummm JJ, you got the date wrong. I saw these pics weeks ago. He’s in Asia for the xmen press tour.

    I still can’t believe Fassbender got married. Did people see that coming? From all that I could tell, he was such a player. I also thought he was more into black women.

    Oh well, they look happy together and she did not get pregnant before the marriage. Glad to see that.