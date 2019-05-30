Miranda Kerr Reveals Her Unexpected First Impression of Husband Evan Spiegel!

Miranda Kerr is on the cover of New Beauty‘s latest issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old pregnant model had to share with the mag…

On the first impression she had of husband Evan Spiegel: “I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute.’ But, ‘Wow, his skin is flaky!’”

On what he uses now to combat dry skin: “I was like, ‘Why don’t you try this,’ and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil ($68). Ever since, he hasn’t stopped using it! He always says, ‘Oh my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin.’ Now, he won’t go anywhere without it.”

On her son Flynn‘s awareness of the world: “He did a project at school about healthy food and said something like, ‘I’m blessed to be able to eat healthy, organic food.’ Then he picked up a vegetable and asked if it was organic. I told him, ‘Yes, Flynn, we grew it in our backyard, it’s organic.’ He’s so inquisitive and curious. He loves watching me cook, and he also loves yoga. When he was in my belly, I would do yoga every day, so he has a deep connection with it—we still do yoga together at least once a week. He’s also very aware of his environment. He loves being outdoors, and he’s really conscious of things like turning off the water when he’s brushing his teeth, and taking a quick shower. He also picks up trash when he sees it. I think teaching children at a young age to do all of these little things like turning the tap off, or turning the lights off, or bringing the reusable bag to the supermarket, are things everyone can do. They make a big difference.”

For more from Miranda, visit NewBeauty.com.