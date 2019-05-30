Netflix Drops Trailer For New YA Shoplifting Drama, 'Trinkets' - Watch Here!

Elodie, Moe and Tabitha look alone, together, in a club in this still from Netflix’s new series, Trinkets.

The new series centers on three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria, who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and an unlikely friendship forms.

There’s Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand) — the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira) — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) — the imperfect picture of perfection. The three will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, October Moore and Larisa Oleynik also star in the series, premiering Friday, June 14th.