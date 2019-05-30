Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:59 am

Netflix Drops Trailer For New YA Shoplifting Drama, 'Trinkets' - Watch Here!

Netflix Drops Trailer For New YA Shoplifting Drama, 'Trinkets' - Watch Here!

Elodie, Moe and Tabitha look alone, together, in a club in this still from Netflix’s new series, Trinkets.

The new series centers on three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria, who find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and an unlikely friendship forms.

There’s Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand) — the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira) — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) — the imperfect picture of perfection. The three will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, October Moore and Larisa Oleynik also star in the series, premiering Friday, June 14th.
Just Jared on Facebook
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 01
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 02
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 03
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 04
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 05
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 06
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 07
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 08
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 09
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 10
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 11
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 12
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 13
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 14
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 15
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 16
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 17
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 18
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 19
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 20
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 21
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 22
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 23
trinkets netflix series teaser stills 24

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Netflix, Odiseas Georgiadis, Quintessa Swindell, Trinkets

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr