Nick, Joe & Kevin Jonas Talk More About Their Breakup in 'CBS Sunday Morning' Sneak Peek

A first look at The Jonas Brothers‘s upcoming appearance on CBS Sunday Morning was just released.

The three – Nick, Joe and Kevin – open up more about what triggered their breakup in 2013.

“I checked out in my mind that – that was it. There’s going to be no more brothers ever,” Joe shared in the snippet of their appearance, which airs THIS Sunday, June 2nd @ 9AM ET/PT on CBS.

Nick admitted that there were a lot of things going on at the time they split up: “To call it creative differences is almost too simple, and I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”

He adds, “I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them. I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well.”

“I think we – we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely,” Joe shared. “I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”

The JoBros are also pictured leaving the Corrinthia Hotel in London, England on Thursday morning (May 30).

