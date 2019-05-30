Nicole Kidman Seemingly Reveals Huge 'Big Little Lies' Spoiler That Answers Big Question About Season 2

It seems as if Nicole Kidman revealed a huge Big Little Lies spoiler ahead of the season two debut. Don’t continue reading if you don’t want any spoilers!

While at an event for season two on Wednesday night (May 29), Nicole was asked about working with Alexander Skarsgard on the series.

If you don’t know, (SPOILER ALERT), Alex‘s character was killed off at the end of season one. He remained very vague when asked if he was returning for season two.

At the event, Nicole told the crowd, “He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2.”

People reports that when Nicole disclosed this information, her co-star Reese Witherspoon “seemed slightly concerned as she motioned for her costar to stop talking.” So, it looks like Alexander will be back for season two!

Season two is set to debut on HBO on June 9.