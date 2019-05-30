Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:10 pm

Nika King & Angus Cloud Team Up for 'Euphoria' Chicago Screening!

Nika King & Angus Cloud Team Up for 'Euphoria' Chicago Screening!

Nika King and Angus Cloud strike a pose together while attending the Chicago screening of their upcoming HBO series Euphoria held at the Logan Theater on Wednesday (May 29) in Chicago, Ill.

The Miami-born actress plays the role of Rue (Zendaya) and Gia’s (Storm Reid) powerful and determined mother in upcoming HBO teen drama, which revolves around a group of high school students as they navigate through drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship.

“From a very early age, my motherly instincts were cultivated so it wasn’t difficult playing Leslie. My mother was a single mother of six so I was changing diapers and bathing my siblings when I was just a child myself,” Nika recently expressed. “I love our relationship on the show because we’re all very silly and like to dance. If I were to have kids, I would want kids just like them

Euphoria is set to premiere on June 16 on HBO – Watch the trailer here!
