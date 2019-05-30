Nika King & Angus Cloud Team Up for 'Euphoria' Chicago Screening!

Nika King and Angus Cloud strike a pose together while attending the Chicago screening of their upcoming HBO series Euphoria held at the Logan Theater on Wednesday (May 29) in Chicago, Ill.

The Miami-born actress plays the role of Rue (Zendaya) and Gia’s (Storm Reid) powerful and determined mother in upcoming HBO teen drama, which revolves around a group of high school students as they navigate through drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship.

“From a very early age, my motherly instincts were cultivated so it wasn’t difficult playing Leslie. My mother was a single mother of six so I was changing diapers and bathing my siblings when I was just a child myself,” Nika recently expressed. “I love our relationship on the show because we’re all very silly and like to dance. If I were to have kids, I would want kids just like them

Euphoria is set to premiere on June 16 on HBO – Watch the trailer here!