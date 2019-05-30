Priyanka Chopra Joins the Jonas Brothers for Dinner in London!

Nick Jonas holds hands with his wife Priyanka Chopra while leaving the sushi restaurant Nobu on Thursday night (May 30) in London, England.

The married couple was joined at dinner by the other two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers – Joe and Kevin!

The brothers were spotted leaving their hotel earlier in the day to go do some press for their new music, documentary, and book.

Priyanka has been in London all week and she went to a Mariah Carey concert at the famous Royal Albert Hall, all thanks to Nick setting up the experience.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a David Koma dress.