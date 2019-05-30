Top Stories
Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Physique on Display in Tiny Swim Shorts

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 4:42 pm

R. Kelly Hit With 11 More Sexual Assault-Related Charges

R. Kelly is facing even more legal trouble.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter was charged with eleven more sexual assault-related charges in Chicago on Thursday (May 30).

He was previously charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, with three being between the ages of 13 and 17. He pled not guilty.

The new charges are felonies including aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, according to court documents.

He is due back in court in a week to face the new charges.

“These appear to be additional charges involving victim J.P., who met Kelly at his trial in 2008 and allegedly began having sexual contact with him the next year. J.P was at the center of one of the February indictments against Kelly,” reports a Chicago Tribune reporter.

Kelly‘s attorney says the new indictment essentially charges the same conduct with harsher penalties; he expects that this supersedes the previous indictment involving J.P.

This story is still developing.
