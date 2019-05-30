Reese Witherspoon Gives an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3'!

Reese Witherspoon is working on Legally Blonde 3!

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about the highly anticipated sequel to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Season 2 of Big Little Lies on Wednesday night (May 29) in New York City.

“She’s a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it,” she said of her character, Elle Woods.

“[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything,” she continued.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003. Legally Blonde 3 is due to be released on February 14, 2020.