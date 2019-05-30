Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 2:25 am

Reese Witherspoon Gives an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3'!

Reese Witherspoon is working on Legally Blonde 3!

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about the highly anticipated sequel to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Season 2 of Big Little Lies on Wednesday night (May 29) in New York City.

“She’s a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it,” she said of her character, Elle Woods.

“[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything,” she continued.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003. Legally Blonde 3 is due to be released on February 14, 2020.
