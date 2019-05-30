Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 7:41 pm

Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Daughter Ava Phillippe Joins Her for NYC Press Days!

Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Daughter Ava Phillippe Joins Her for NYC Press Days!

Reese Witherspoon walks the red carpet with daughter Ava Phillippe at the season two premiere of Big Little Lies on Wednesday (May 29) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo, who look more like sisters, were all smiles at the big event.

Ava, 19, joined Reese, 43, for her press day on Thursday as well and they were spotted leaving their hotel together in the Big Apple.

“Big Little Date Night 💘 Congrats to every member of #BLL2 crew! So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work. After seeing just the first episode, I honestly cannot wait to see more!” Ava wrote on her Instagram account.

FYI: Reese is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Brian Atwood shoes, and Taffin jewelry at the premiere.

