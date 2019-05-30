Top Stories
Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 3:14 pm

Rihanna's Pronunciation of Her Name Is Going Viral As Fans Notice They've Been Saying It Wrong All These Years!

Rihanna's Pronunciation of Her Name Is Going Viral As Fans Notice They've Been Saying It Wrong All These Years!

This video of Rihanna saying her name is going viral and many are realizing they’ve been pronouncing her name incorrectly all these years!

The 31-year-old singer did a video introduction for British Vogue and the superstar clearly says her name “Ri-anna” versus “Re-Ah-Na.”

After seeing the video, many took to social media to express shock at how they’ve been saying her name wrong all these years!

“so we’ve been pronouncing Rihanna‘s name wrong this whole time,” one Twitter user wrote. Another commented on the post, “us brits we BEEN pronouncing her name right since dayyy.”

Another wrote, “Thank you @Rihanna for pronouncing your name, my daughter’s name is Brianna but people pronounce it Brionna, similar to yours.”

Watch the video and see if you’ve been pronouncing Rihanna’s name correctly…
