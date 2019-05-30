Top Stories
Thu, 30 May 2019 at 10:19 pm

'Rocketman' Almost Starred These Two Big Actors as Elton John

The new movie Rocketman is now in theaters and Taron Egerton is giving an incredible performance as the legendary singer Elton John.

But, did you know there were two other big stars who were considered for the role before Taron?

In a new interview, Elton opened up about the two actors who could have taken on the role. He also revealed how David LaChapelle was originally attached to direct the film.

Eventually, Dexter Fletcher, who worked with Taron on Eddie the Eagle, was hired. The movie has glowing reviews and an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it looks like they made the right choice!

Click through the slideshow to find out who Elton initially wanted…
Photos: Getty
